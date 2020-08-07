Also available on the nbc app

Is it really over for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen? The former "Bachelorette" and the suitor who got her final rose on Season 14 have reportedly broken up after two years together. A source tells E! News that the couple called off their engagement following a continued rift over Garrett's public support for pro-police initiatives amid the Black Lives Matter movement. The insider revealed that Becca is "still very upset with Garrett's comments and the controversy" that ensured, and the situation is said to have escalated to the point where they realized they "just aren't compatible anymore."

