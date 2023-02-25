Main Content

Did Austin Butler Go On A Date With ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Star Jennifer Stone?

CLIP02/24/23

“Wizards of Waverly Place” star Jennifer Stone is spilling details about an outing she had with Austin Butler. The Oscar nominee was in a 2010 episode of the hit Disney Channel show, playing George, a boy who Selena Gomez’s character, Alex Russo, had a crush on. While guest starring on the series, he hung out with Jennifer, and she admitted on her “Wizards of Waverly Place” podcast this week that she thought they went on a date on night, but it appears Austin didn’t get the memo.

