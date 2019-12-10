Did Anne Hathaway Give Birth To Baby No. 2?

Also available on the NBC app

Did Anne Hathaway give birth to her second kiddo? New photos obtained by <a href=”https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-7773867/anne-hathaway-hints-shes-baby-shes-seen-bassinet-family-outing.html”>The Daily Mail</a> seem to indicate so. In them she’s seen out-and-about with her hubby Adam Shulman, who is seen carrying a car seat. “The Devil Wears Prada” star is seen walking next to the couple’s other child Jonathan. The “Princess Diaries” alum last shared a photo of herself on Nov. 15, so some fans have been speculating that she gave birth sometime after that.

Appearing: