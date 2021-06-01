Main Content

Dick Van Dyke Shows Off Impressive Backyard Workout At 95: 'Looking Forward To 100'

Dick Van Dyke is out here proving that age is just a number! In a new interview with "CBS This Morning" the 95-year-old Hollywood legend spilled the secret to his longevity while giving fans an inside glimpse at his at-home workout routine, sharing, "I'm 95, and a lot of my friends won't do these. ... So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I'm telling you: You can keep going for a long— I'm still dancing! And singing!"

