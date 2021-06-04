Also available on the nbc app

Derek Hough just made a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious new friend! The dance pro was adorably star-struck when meeting Dick Van Dyke on a special occasion, and it turns out the feeling was mutual! Derek performed for the Hollywood legend’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, which airs June 6 on CBS, and afterward he got to spend time face-to-face with the man of the hour, where they both shared admiration for each other’s work!

