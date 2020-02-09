Diane Warren Reveals Oscars Good Luck Charm On Her Cast After Breaking Her Arm

Also available on the NBC app

Songwriter Diane Warren may have taken a tumble and broken her arm ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards, but the Oscar nominee won’t let that get her down! The 63-year-old, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “I’m Standing With You” from the film “Breakthrough,” chatted with Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on the red carpet about how excited she is for the night. Diane has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards but has yet to win, so her friends drew the number on her cast for good luck. Diane joked to Kit and Mario that maybe “it’s a lucky break!”

