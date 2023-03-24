Diane Keaton is loving life as a single lady! The 77-year-old was featured in a new AARP interview which was released on Thursday, where she got candid about her dating life, saying she embraces being single and sharing that it’s not likely she would date again. “I don’t date. Highly unlikely. I don’t remember anyone calling me, going, ‘This is So-and-So. I’d like to take you out.’ They don’t happen. Of course not,” she told the publication.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight