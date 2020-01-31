'Diana' Star Hopes Prince Harry And Meghan Markle See Musical About Late Icon: 'There's No Villains'

Also available on the NBC app

"Diana" star Roe Hartrampf tells Access Hollywood how he prepared to portray Prince Charles in the upcoming Broadway musical, opening March 31 at the Longacre Theatre. The actor explains how the production tells the whole story of Charles and Princess Diana's relationship from the time they met until the Queen granted their divorce, and that there are "no villains." Roe also teases that he'd be down for a follow-up musical about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – and hopes they come to see "Diana" now that they'll be spending more time in North America!

Appearing: