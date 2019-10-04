Diahann Carroll, Legendary Entertainer And TV Trailblazer, Has Died At 84

Also available on the NBC app

Legendary trailblazer Diahann Carroll has died at age 84. The actress passed away from cancer in Los Angeles on Oct. 4, her daughter, Suzanne Kay, confirmed in a statement. Carroll was a pioneering force in Hollywood throughout her long career. "Ms. Carroll was the first African American woman to star in her own TV show and was in the first interracial love story on Broadway," the statement read. She continued to win critical acclaim with performances on the big screen, even earning an Oscar nomination in 1975 for "Claudine."

