Devon Sawa Caught Pantless By Son's Teacher On Zoom

Listen up, moms and dads! Devon Sawa just experienced every quarantined parent's worst nightmare. The actor revealed an embarrassing but admittedly hilarious gaffe this week, sharing everything we needed to know in one simple tweet: "My son's teacher via zoom 'Hudson, can you tell your daddy to put some pants on. We can see him in the background.'" Whoops! Now, as of Thursday Devon had yet to update followers on what happened next, but we're guessing – he put on some pants!

