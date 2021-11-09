Main Content

'Desperate Housewives' Teri Hatcher And James Denton Gush Over Reuniting For Christmas Movie

This TV couple is teaming up yet again! James Denton and Teri Hatcher reunited nearly a decade after playing a married couple on "Desperate Housewives" for their new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. They spoke to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily with James saying, "I knew if we could get Teri, we could make a movie, and if I couldn't get her to do it, I wasn't going to do it." "A Kiss Before Christmas" premieres Nov. 21 at 8PM on the Hallmark Channel.

