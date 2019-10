Also available on the NBC app

It's been 15 years since "Desperate Housewives" debuted on ABC, pushing boundaries and turning stars Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross and Felicity Huffman into household names. What was it about the show that created such a phenomenon? Take a look back at Access Hollywood's favorite moments with the ladies of Wisteria Lane, including our very first set visit all the way back in 2004.

