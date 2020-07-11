Also available on the NBC app

Dermot Mulroney joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for Access Daily and they took a look back at some of roles he’s played in iconic films from “My Best Friend’s Wedding” to “The Family Stone.” The actor also revealed that even though he only played Gavin on “Friends” for three episodes, he actually passed up on filming an additional episode and explained why. “Bad judgment, I think and there were scheduling issues but I’ve since learned that those just get worked out. I don’t have many regrets and that’s not one. But people wanted to see some Gavin,” Dermot said. The actor also opened up about his latest role in Amazon Prime’s “Hanna” Season 2 which is out now.

Appearing: