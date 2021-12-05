Surprise! Derek and Hannah Jeter are parents of three! The couple secretly welcomed their third child earlier this week, a baby girl. Derek's media company The Players' Tribune announced the happy news on Twitter, revealing the newborn's name and birth date. "Congratulations Derek and hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, River Rose Jeter, born Thursday, Dec. 2," the post read. River joins big sisters Bella, 4, and Story, 2.

