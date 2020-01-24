Also available on the NBC app

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert already have their Valentine's Day plans locked down! The "World of Dance" judge caught up with Access Hollywood at Spotify's Best New Artist Party, where he spilled details about their romantic date night. "About two months ago, my girlfriend and I made these essential oils with fresh flowers, and they have to sit in this container for two, three months," he said. "Valentine's Day, we open them, and it's supposed to be [these] amazing, beautiful massage oils." Plus, Derek gushed over six-time Grammy nominee Billie Eilish, who also has a background as a dancer!

