Derek Hough joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on "Access Daily" to discuss the new season of "Dancing With The Stars." The dancing judge went into detail as to why he feels "DWTS" is back to its old glory and said he believes they will have a night revolved around Michael Buble. Derek went on to say he hopes Buble will make a guest appearance to sing at his upcoming wedding. Don't we all, Derek! "Dancing With The Stars" streams live every Monday on Disney+.

