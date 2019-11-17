Derek Hough Undergoes Emergency Surgery To Remove Appendix

Also available on the NBC app

Derek Hough just had a major health scare. The "World of Dance" judge shared an Instagram video from the hospital on Nov. 16 and revealed that he'd undergone emergency surgery to have his appendix removed. Derek said he "knew something wasn't right" when he woke up early that morning with "a severe and a sharp pain" in his abdomen. After the procedure, Derek was already back on his feet – and did a "(sexy) little dance" for girlfriend Hayley Erbert, which she captured on camera.

