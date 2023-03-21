Derek Hough is looking forward to seeing his sister, Julianne Hough, host the next season of “Dancing with the Stars.” “I’m so excited for her. It feels right, when I first heard about it I was like you know what yeah, that feels good, that feels natural, she’s family, she’s alum, she is part of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the “John Wick: Chapter 4” premiere. Plus, the 37-year-old gives a wedding update and jokes “it’s a lot more expensive than I thought.” “John Wick: Chapter 4” hit theaters March 24.

