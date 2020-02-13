Derek Hough is dancing his way to Vegas! The Emmy Award-winning choreographer joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans to talk about his new Las Vegas residency, "Derek Hough: No Limit," which kicks off summer 2020 at the Flamingo. "It's going to be a rock concert for dance: Latin ballroom, tap-dancing, hip-hop, contemporary music," he said. Derek also gushed over his romance with girlfriend Hayley Erbert, explaining how their relationship is at a "new level."

