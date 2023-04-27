Derek Hough is mourning the loss of his late friend and "Dancing with the Stars" co-star Len Goodman. The dancer, who has known Len since his youth, told Access Daily's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the "absolute honor" of working with the icon and reflected on their final "DWTS" season together. "I knew there was definitely a fragility there, and I really felt like I savored every moment I had with him this past season," he said. "All of us, we really cherished our experiences with him. We've absolutely lost an amazing man, a TV icon, but a dear friend, a dear friend to all of us. I think that it's a hard one, and unexpected, honestly, very unexpected." Derek also teased what fans can expect from his exciting Fall 2023 live tour, "Derek Hough: A Symphony of Dance." For dates and tickets to "A Symphony of Dance," visit Derek's website.

