Derek Hough is showing his support for Tom Bergeron! The "World of Dance" judge shared his reaction to the longtime TV host's surprising exit from "Dancing with the Stars" when he joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans for an interview on Access Daily. "I wish the show well, and I wish it to do well and succeed," he said. "But I also send out my love, and I love Tom Bergeron… It's like family, you know. So, I wish him the best, and he's just a legend, man." Catch Derek on "World of Dance" Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

