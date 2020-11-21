Also available on the nbc app

Bindi Irwin is all grown up! Derek Hough reacted to his former "Dancing with the Stars" partner's pregnancy news during an appearance on Access Daily with hosts Scott Evans and Kit Hoover. "I love her so much!" he gushed. "The fact that she's going to be a mom, my mind is exploding right now — with joy. But it's also crazy because I just think of her as my little Bindi." The 35-year-old pro dancer also dished on his return to the show as a judge as well as the headline-making ballroom romances! The season finale of "Dancing with the Stars" airs Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

