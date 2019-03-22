Derek Hough Jokes About 'World Of Dance' Co-Star Jennifer Lopez's Enormous Engagement Ring

Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria And More Stars Dress Their Kids In The Cutest Halloween Costumes
CLIP 11/01/19
Derek Hough is just as wowed by the size of Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring as the rest of us! The "World of Dance" judge jokes with Access' Scott Evans about their co-star's rock and reacted to her upcoming stripper heist movie, "Hustlers," with Cardi B and Constance Wu. Plus, Derek gives Scott all the details on "Derek Hough Live: The Tour," teasing what special guests fans can expect!