Derek Hough is headed back to the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom. It was announced on “Good Morning America” that the 35-year-old is going to be a judge on the upcoming season of the ABC competition show. He joins fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom,” Derek said in a statement

