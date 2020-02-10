Derek Hough Isn’t Surprised About Julianne Hough’s Energy Healing Video: 'It’s Wacky Looking, It’s Crazy’

Also available on the NBC app

Derek Hough is all here for his sister Julianne Hough's "wacky" energy healing video. The pro dancer admitted to Access Hollywood at the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party that he wasn’t surprised the eye-catching video of Julianne participating in a demonstration at the World Economic Forum went viral. Plus, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum shows off his "awkward" award show moves.

Appearing: