The new judge of “Dancing With The Stars” Derek Hough joined Access Hollywood to chat about his new role for the 29th season of the hit ABC show. The professional dancer turned new judge admitted that he’s a bit hesitant for the upcoming season, “If I’m honest with you, that’s the thing I’m most nervous about. People are like, ‘Are you nervous about judging pros?’ No, I’m nervous that I’m not going to live up to the fashion standards of the Tyra Banks.” “Dancing with the Stars” will kick off the new season on September 14th on ABC.

