Also available on the nbc app

Derek Hough and Brooks Laich's bromance is still going strong! The brothers-in-law spent some quality time together weeks after Brooks and estranged wife Julianne Hough – Derek' sister – announced their decision to separate after nearly three years of marriage. Brooks shared a peek at a hangout sesh with him, Derek, Derek's girlfriend Hayley Erbert and a couple other pals this week, tagging the whole crew in his Instagram story.

Appearing: