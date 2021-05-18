Derek Hough is starting his new year with a lot of love! The "Dancing with the Stars" pro-turned-judge celebrated his 36th birthday on May 17, and his longtime love Hayley Erbert made sure the day was a special one. The dancer posted the most swoon-worthy Instagram tribute to Derek, which read, "Happy Birthday to my favorite person on this planet! No one can make me laugh harder, smile bigger, drive me crazier (in the best way), or love larger than you. I love celebrating you, today and every day. I am so excited to see what unfolds for you this next rotation around the sun! I love you, always in all ways."

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight