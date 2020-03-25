Also available on the nbc app

Self-isolation with your significant other is no problem when you're as in love as Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert! The "World of Dance" judge joins Access Hollywood's Scott Evans for an #AccessAtHome interview on Instagram Live and explains why quarantining with his fellow pro dancer girlfriend hasn't been a huge adjustment from their normal lives. Derek also reveals Jennifer Lopez is the biggest snacker on the hit reality dance competition and what it was like filming the Season 4 finale without an audience. And, check out his own impressive artwork and adorable cats!

