Cher, Tina Knowles, Kathy Griffin and more celebs are speaking out following Derek Chauvin’s sentencing for George Floyd’s murder. In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on all counts in the death of Floyd. On Friday, a judge ruled that he will be sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison. Prosecutors hoped Chauvin would get 30 years in prison, but his lawyer had sought probation. He was also granted time served. The sentencing closes a chapter on a case that sparked global outrage. After the judge announced the sentencing, Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles took to Instagram to express her frustrations. “Very Disappointing!! My Godson was sentenced to 20 years for 2 ounces of marijuana he has been In Jail for 11 years. This man convicted of three charges He Murdered This man on TV before the world. And will only serve 15! The system has to change!” she wrote on Instagram.

