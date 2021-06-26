Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd: Cher, Tina Knowles And More Celebrities React

CLIP06/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Cher, Tina Knowles, Kathy Griffin and more celebs are speaking out following Derek Chauvin’s sentencing for George Floyd’s murder. In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was convicted on all counts in the death of Floyd. On Friday, a judge ruled that he will be sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison. Prosecutors hoped Chauvin would get 30 years in prison, but his lawyer had sought probation. He was also granted time served. The sentencing closes a chapter on a case that sparked global outrage. After the judge announced the sentencing, Beyonce’s mom Tina Knowles took to Instagram to express her frustrations. “Very Disappointing!! My Godson was sentenced to 20 years for 2 ounces of marijuana he has been In Jail for 11 years. This man convicted of three charges He Murdered This man on TV before the world. And will only serve 15! The system has to change!” she wrote on Instagram.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Cher, tina knowles, Kathy Griffin
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.