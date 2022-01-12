Also available on the nbc app

Denzel Washington spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the Shakespearean drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and also looked back on the last time he saw Sidney Poitier before he passed. "It was the last time I saw him and he held his wife's hand and he held Pauletta, my wife's hand…" Denzel laughed. "His wife Joanne is like, ‘He’s a flirt, he’s still a flirt’…" "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is now playing in select theaters and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 14.

Appearing:

S0 E0 8 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution