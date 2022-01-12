Main Content

Denzel Washington Shares Funny Story Of Seeing Sidney Poitier for the Last Time

Denzel Washington spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about the Shakespearean drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and also looked back on the last time he saw Sidney Poitier before he passed. "It was the last time I saw him and he held his wife's hand and he held Pauletta, my wife's hand…" Denzel laughed. "His wife Joanne is like, ‘He’s a flirt, he’s still a flirt’…" "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is now playing in select theaters and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 14.

