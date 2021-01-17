Also available on the nbc app

"The Little Things" stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto chat with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about their upcoming HBO Max film. How much did Jared and Rami fan out over working with an icon like Denzel? The Oscar winners also reflect on their respective experiences on set and Denzel reveals he didn't realize Jared wore a prosthetic nose while in character! Plus, Denzel nearly tears up over son John David Washington's praise for Denzel being recently named the greatest actor of the 21st century. "The Little Things" is available in select theaters and on HBO Max Jan. 29.

