Also available on the NBC app

Dennis Rodman just got put on the spot! The former NBA star joined Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for a round of "That Escalated Quickly," in which Dennis fielded increasingly personal questions while riding the multi-level escalators at Universal Studios Hollywood. Dennis revealed details including who he wants to challenge in the wrestling ring and how many hidden piercings he has, but set the record straight once and for all when asked to pick one former flame – Madonna or Carmen Electra?

Appearing: