Dennis Quaid is getting into the world of podcasting! The “Goliath” actor gave Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover all the details on brand-new series, “The Dennissance,” where he chats with people who've made an impact on his life and the world. “Being an actor, you get to do research for roles and go into all different kinds of worlds, and go behind all those doors that say ‘authorized personnel only.’ So, I wanted to share that with people,” he told Kit of his inspiration for the project. Dennis also opened up about his and fiancée Laura Savoie's Hawaiian wedding plans, which were put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, Laura, who described herself as "camera shy," weighed in off-camera a few times during her fiance's virtual interview and joked that Dennis had done quite a few things in quarantine that drove her crazy: "How many am I allowed to say?" "The Dennissance" drops April 8 on all podcast streaming platforms.

