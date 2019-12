Also available on the NBC app

Dennis Quaid still calls his 10-year marriage to Meg Ryan the "most successful relationship of [his] life," but it wasn't without bumps in the road. In a new interview for "Megyn Kelly Today," the "Reagan" actor admitted he felt like he "disappeared" as Meg's career took off during the '90s. See what else Dennis had to say about his romance with his ex-wife.

Appearing: