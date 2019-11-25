Also available on the NBC app

Dennis Quaid isn't letting the critics ruin his love. The 65-year-old actor addressed the backlash to his relationship with 26-year-old Laura Savoie, just several weeks after announcing their engagement in October 2019. "No, it really doesn't bother us," he told The Guardian of the criticism. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry." Dennis has previously been married three times to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington.

