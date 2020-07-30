Also available on the nbc app

"The Bold and the Beautiful" was the first scripted show back in production in the U.S. amid the pandemic, and the cast and crew have found creative solutions to keep every scene safe! Access Hollywood has an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the filming of some of those scenes, which include the use of mannequins, life-size dolls and a secret kissing cameo from Denise Richards' real-life husband Aaron Phypers! Plus, Denise and onscreen beau Thorsten Kaye tell Access Hollywood all about the new normal on set. New episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

