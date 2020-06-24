Also available on the nbc app

Denise Richards revealed her special needs daughter Eloise recently said "Dad" for the very first time. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared the heartwarming news on, of course, Father's Day, telling Instagram followers that the 9-year-old called Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers "Dad" ahead of the holiday, making it the perfect early present. Eloise has a chromosomal disorder which Denise has previously explained caused "a lot of developmental delays."

