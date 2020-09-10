Also available on the nbc app

It's official – Denise Richards is saying goodbye to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." A rep for the actress told Variety on Wednesday that Denise won't be returning to the Bravo reality hit after Season 10. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment. The news may seem sudden but it actually isn't a huge surprise for "Real Housewives" fans who have watched the drama surrounding Denise unfold since she joined the show in 2018. The mom of three has had on-screen conflicts with most of her castmates throughout her time on the series, particularly in the wake of Brandi Glanville's bombshell claim that she and Denise had a one-night stand, which Denise has consistently denied.

