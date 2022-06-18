Also available on the nbc app

Denise Richards has nothing but support for her daughter's career path. The "Real Housewives" alum defended 18-year-old Sami Sheen's decision to join OnlyFans, writing in a lengthy Instagram statement on Friday that she "can't be judgmental" of Sami's choices and wishes she had her "confidence" to ignore the negativity. "I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you," she added.

