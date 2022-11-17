Denise Richards has no times for trolls. Shortly after the actress claimed she was involved in a road rage incident in Los Angeles, Denise clapped back at a troll who hoped she took "a grazing shot to the neck." "What I experienced yesterday with my husband, not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck… a**hole," she replied back to the since-deleted tweet.

