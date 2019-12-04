Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen's Kids Look So Grown Up In New Holiday Card

Also available on the NBC app

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's kiddos are all grown up! The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared her family holiday card that features her family including hubby Aaron and her three daughters, 14-year-old Lola, 15-year-old Sam as well as her 8-year-old daughter Eloise. "Excited to show everyone our 2019 holiday card from my very favorite place for photo cards, @simplytoimpress!" the caption reads. "The holidays are all about family, and this working mom is especially grateful our card was so easy to make, so high-quality and so quick to arrive. very blessed to call this family mine."

Appearing: