Demi Moore's Daughters Reflect On Mom's 'Jarring' Relapse: It Was Like 'A Monster Came'

Demi Moore's daughters are sharing their perspective on her relapse. Tallulah and Rumer Willis joined their famous mom for a candid appearance on Facebook Watch's "Red Table Talk," telling hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones how much Demi's behavior changed when she started drinking again after two decades of sobriety. Demi herself detailed the rough patch in her hit memoir "Inside Out," recalling the personal struggle she faced amid the end of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. Now sober again for years, the Hollywood icon and her children couldn't be closer.

