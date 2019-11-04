Demi Moore's Daughters Felt 'Forgotten' During Her Marriage To Ashton Kutcher

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore's daughters struggled during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. Rumer and Tallulah Willis got candid about their relationship with their mom at that time in an emotional episode of "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones. "So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," Rumer said, while Tallulah added, "Watching the behavior with Ashton those years, because everyone left the house and it was just me living there, and I felt very forgotten."

