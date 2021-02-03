Also available on the nbc app

Demi Moore is extremely grateful for the little things in life following an unexpected year. The 58-year-old actress got candid on longtime pal Naomi Campbell's YouTube series "No Filter with Naomi" about quarantining in Idaho with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their mixed family, which includes their three adult daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, as well as the "Die Hard" star's current wife Emma Heming and their two young girls. "It was really a blessing," Demi said of the experience, adding, "My daughters love their little sisters, and for me, our family, regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me, so they also know their sisters better."

Appearing: