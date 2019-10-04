Demi Moore Proud Of Memoir Topping NY Times Bestseller List: 'I Am So Overwhelmed'

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore is officially a New York Times bestselling author. The actress' bombshell memoir, "Inside Out," rocketed to No. 1 after its first week on the shelves. Demi proudly shared the news on Instagram, thanking fans for embracing her story. "This is all so much more than I could have expected," she wrote in part. It's not surprising to see "Inside Out" become an instant hit. From Demi's high-profile marriages to Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis to past struggles with substance abuse and sexual trauma, her intimate recollections in the book made headlines weeks ahead of its release. Famous friends including Chelsea Handler and Kate Hudson congratulated the icon on her milestone success.

