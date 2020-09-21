Also available on the nbc app

Demi Moore is taking a trip down memory lane with her ex-hubby Bruce Willis! The actress took to Instagram to reminisce over past Emmy Awards by posting a throwback photo of her and her ex attending a previous ceremony. "1987 #Emmys... Arriving in style," Demi wrote alongside the pic of herself and Bruce walking the red carpet. The friendly exes' daughter, Scout Willis, commented on the epic throwback, writing, "Omg dad's coat is sending me."

