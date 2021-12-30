Main Content

Demi Moore Poses For Cozy Holiday Snap With Daughters And Loved Ones: 'Snowed In'

Demi Moore and her family are enjoying a white Christmas! The "Songbird" actress revealed on Instagram that she and her loved ones have been getting in some quality time indoors this year with all the wintry weather outside. She shared a photo of herself, her three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, and some of their friends and relatives all lounging around by the fireplace in comfortable clothes. Demi captioned the pic, "Snowed in for the holidays."

