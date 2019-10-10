Demi Moore Opens Up About 'Shame' She Carried After Being Raped At 15: 'I Was Embarrassed By It'

Also available on the NBC app

Demi Moore is shedding further light on the sexual assault she says she endured at the age of 15. The "Inside Out" memoirist spoke on "The Howard Stern Show" about the alleged incident, which she says she "never saw as rape" at the time. "I was very embarrassed by it," she said, adding that the "shame [she] carried because of the rape" made her feel afraid to "comfortably express [herself] sexually."

