Demi Moore surprised fashion fans everywhere when she strutted down the runway at the Fendi Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week! The 58-year-old superstar was a knockout as she modeled Kim Jones couture collection in a stunning black silk suit. Demi was joined on the runway by high fashion models including Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and Lila Moss.

